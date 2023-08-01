JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone man faces charges of aggravated rape of a child after the victim’s mother reported the alleged crime to the sheriff’s office Saturday.

An affidavit from a Washington County Sheriff’s lieutenant who interviewed James Fairchild states that Fairchild admitted he took the 6-year-old child to the bathroom at their church. He described at least two acts that have resulted in the aggravated rape charge.

Fairchild is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for August 10.

Aggravated rape of a child applies to children ages 8 or under and is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.