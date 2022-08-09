WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife.

According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed blade knife.”

After threatening people in both homes, the WCSO reports Autrey caused a disturbance on Washington College Academy’s campus.

Deputies with the WCSO found him shortly after the disturbance and took him into custody.

Autrey was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.