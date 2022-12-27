JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Washington County, Tennessee deputies reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that deputies stopped a speeding vehicle on Woodlyn Road Thursday. The driver was identified as Craig Smith, 31, of Jonesborough.

According to the WCSO, Smith was driving on a revoked license for DUI.

A K9 unit reportedly conducted an open air sniff on the vehicle Smith was driving and alerted deputies to the presence of a narcotic. The release states that deputies found 1.4 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Smith was arrested and given a $3,000 bond. His court date was pending as of Tuesday.