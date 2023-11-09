JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was arrested after a shooting at a Roadrunner Market on Thursday.

According to the Jonesborough Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Roadrunner Market on Boone Street just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

An investigation determined the shooting took place during a physical altercation between the victim and a suspect, identified by police as Jeremy Thrasher, 25, of Jonesborough.

During the altercation, Thrasher allegedly fired a single shot that struck the victim, police reported.

Thrasher was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of child neglect.

The victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.