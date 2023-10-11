WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a golf club.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 300 block of Barefield Road regarding a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies learned an argument occurred between family members, which allegedly led to Eric Garland, 47, assaulting a person with a golf club.

Garland was later found walking down a road near the assault location, the WCSO reports. He was charged with aggravated assault (domestic) and violation of an order of protection.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Garland was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond. He was set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The victim was treated by medical personnel on the scene.