GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office charged a man with three counts of aggravated assault Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Joshua Light, 34, of Jonesborough, reportedly drove to someone’s house, where an argument ensued. Light then pointed a gun at three individuals during the altercation, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested him at his Jonesborough home shortly after the incident and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. Light will appear in Washington County General Sessions Court for a hearing on Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m.

No further details surrounding the incident were released.