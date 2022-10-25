WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots at a home on Sunday.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough after receiving reports of possible shots fired. Investigators on the scene found that bullets had reportedly been fired into a home.

The WCSO reports deputies were called back to the same home the next day. Jason Malone, 53, was identified as a suspect after the Monday call, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release states that investigators determined Malone had intentionally shot into the home. When the shooting occurred, two people were reportedly inside.

Malone has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $120,000.