JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a man accused of multiple crimes — including three counts of aggravated assault on first responders.

A news release from the department states that on Aug. 8, deputies responded to a house on Barnes Road after a man, later identified as James W. Tolley, 39, of Jonesborough, threatened to harm himself.

Police arrived at the home to find “three fire-accelerant devices” placed around the home “directly in the path of responding officers,” the release states. Investigators believe Tolley also set a fire inside the home, which led deputies to force entry to rescue him.

The incident “seriously injured” Tolley, and first responders transported him to a local hospital. He reportedly left the facility before authorities could apprehend him.

The WCSO has a warrant to arrest Tolley on the following charges: three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land.

Tolley is described as a white man who stands approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has dark hair, gray facial hair and is bald on top of his head. Tolley has a yin-yang tattoo on his upper back.

Authorities urge anyone with information on his location to call the WCSO at 423-788-1414. All leads will be kept confidential.