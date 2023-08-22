WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Wednesday after authorities report he kidnapped a victim and backed a vehicle over her leg.

According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the incident occurred on Sunday night when Garrett Hensley, 27, was driving with a female victim.

The release states Hensley tried to buy the victim alcohol, despite her being underage. The WCSO reports he drove her from Washington County through Unicoi County and refused to let her exit the vehicle.

“Once Hensley stopped to buy alcohol, the victim attempted to leave the vehicle,” the release states. “Hensley immediately got back in the vehicle and began to drive erratically.”

The victim told the WCSO that while Hensley was driving, he nearly hit another vehicle head-on. Hensley then turned into a neighborhood on Creek Road, and as the vehicle slowed down, the victim jumped out.

Hensley allegedly backed over the victim’s leg after she left the vehicle. The victim then saw someone in a nearby yard and called for help, the WCSO reports.

Hensley reportedly fled from the scene, and the witness took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of cuts and abrasions.

The WCSO reports Hensley turned himself in on Wednesday and was booked into the Washington County Detention Center. As of Wednesday he was being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court Thursday.