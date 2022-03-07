JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police said he hit his brother with a vehicle during a fight.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Robby Wayne Nutter of Jonesborough got into a fistfight with his brother on Holly Hills Road before hitting him with a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Nutter’s brother was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The brother had an order of protection against Nutter, which prohibited Nutter from having any contact with his brother, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nutter was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and violation of an order of protection. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing and more charges are possible.