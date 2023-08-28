JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in a crash.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Roger Laws, 57, was charged with DUI and three counts of aggravated assault following the crash, which left two seriously injured.

The release states, “The parties of both vehicles had been together earlier in the night at a local bar.” As the groups were leaving, the release said an argument began.

The incident then reportedly turned into a road rage situation on Dry Creek Road.

Laws allegedly intentionally stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road near the 600 block of Dry Creek Rd, causing the other party in a minivan to crash, the release said. When police arrived, they found three occupants of the minivan, two with what appeared to be serious injuries, and one of those injured had to be extricated.

Laws was uninjured and the only occupant of his vehicle, according to the release. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, which he later made and was released from jail.

The two injured passengers of the minivan were taken to a local hospital, and at the time of the release, had non-life-threatening injuries.