JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after police accused him of breaking into a home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Bobby Hicks, 31, was arrested Monday. Hicks was reportedly arrested for events that took place between Oct. 10 and 12.

The WCSO reports deputies were called to a Jonesborough home after receiving reports of items missing from inside. The sheriff’s office reports the value of the items taken was $6,000.

Deputies at the home found that it had reportedly been broken into along with another building. The homeowner’s vehicle had also been stolen, the WCSO reports.

Hicks was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, burglary and joy riding. He is set to be arraigned in court Tuesday and was given a $10,000 bond.