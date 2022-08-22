Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man accused of multiple crimes, including three counts of aggravated assault on first responders, is in police custody.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen’s tip led to the arrest of James W. Tolley, 39.

A news release from the department states that on Aug. 8, deputies responded to a house on Barnes Road after a man, later identified as Tolley, threatened to harm himself. Family members reportedly alerted dispatchers of Tolley’s threats.

Police arrived at the home to find “three fire-accelerant devices” placed around the house “directly in the path of responding officers,” the release states. Investigators believe Tolley also set a fire inside the home, which led deputies to force entry to rescue him.

The incident “seriously injured” Tolley, and first responders transported him to a local hospital. He reportedly left the facility before authorities could apprehend him.

According to the sheriff’s office, no first responders were injured during the incident.

The WCSO had a warrant to arrest Tolley on the following charges: three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tolley was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.