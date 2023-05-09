JONESOBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee investigators charged a couple with murder and neglect on Tuesday after the death of a relative in their care last year.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the First Judicial District Attorney General’s Office began investigating after the death of Michael Doutt in Aug. 2022. In May 2023, Vicki Jane Doutt, 70, and Gerald W. Doutt, 73, were indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on identical charges:

One count of first degree murder

One count of aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult

One count of aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult

According to the release, Michael Doutt was Gerald Doutt’s brother. He reportedly was in the couple’s care at the time of his death.

Both Vicki and Gerald were transported to the Washington County Detention Center where they are being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.