MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought 43 grams of fentanyl into the facility.

Camara was charged with possession of schedule II drugs with intent to resale, and was reportedly released on a bond of $50,000. Camara’s next court appointment is set for Wednesday.