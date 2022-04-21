MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County investigators have charged a man with solicitation of a minor and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Ray Pulliam Lance, 31, began a conversation with a 16-year-old girl on social media.

When Lance was arrested at his home on Morley Lane, investigators found he was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lance was taken to the Johnson County Jail where was being held on a $50,000 bond as of Thursday evening.