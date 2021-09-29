Johnson Co. authorities arrest Tru-Point Builders owner on multiple theft charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) arrested the owner of Tru-Point Builders after multiple people accused him of accepting pay for home improvement projects without completing them.

According to a release from JCSO, Charlie Morefield was arrested following the joint investigation.

The release said community members claimed “they hired Mr. Morefield to perform home improvement projects paying him the full agreed amount of money or a down payment of money.”

The joint investigation led to Morefield’s arrest on the following charges:

three counts willful abandonment of a home improvement contract

two counts theft of property more than $10,000 but less than $60,000

two counts theft of property over $2,500 but less than $10,000

JCSO reported that Morefield was released from the Johnson County Jail after paying his $20,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in the Johnson County Criminal Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending, police said.

Investigators urge anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim to call the sheriff’s office at 423-727-7761 or the police department at 423-727-8005.