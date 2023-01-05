WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is facing various drug charges after reportedly swallowing Xanax bars while being transported to a local detention center, police say.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers arrested and charged Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, of Johnson City, on Wednesday due to a failure to appear warrant out of Washington County.

In the release, officers reportedly handcuffed Kelley in the front due to ‘the fact she stated she was pregnant.’

A deputy reportedly observed Kelley placing something in her mouth and removing items from her pants while being transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Kelley then admitted to swallowing four Xanax bars while in custody, the release said, and a search by a female officer revealed a glass pipe, a bag containing a ‘crystal-like substance’ and a smaller bag with three Xanax pills.

Upon arrival at the detention center, Kelley was searched again and a second bag containing a ‘crystal-like substance’ was allegedly discovered by officers.

Kelley was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, fabricating/tampering with evidence and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, police reported.

Kelley is being held on an $11,000 bond and is set to appear in Sessions Court on Jan. 5.