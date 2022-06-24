JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a woman with arson following an April incident at the John Sevier Center.

A news release stated that police responded to 141 E. Market St. on April 24 in reference to a fire in the apartment building.

Officers with the JCPD determined that someone intentionally started the fire inside an apartment and later concluded a woman, identified as 33-year-old Aimee Phillips of Johnson City, was responsible for the flames.

Police charged Phillips with arson and transported her to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.