HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is dead after a shooting at a Hendersonville, N.C. McDonald’s on Monday.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a call at the Four Seasons Boulevard McDonald’s regarding a female who had been shot and killed. The woman, Jacklyn Marie Reed, 30, of Johnson City, died at the scene.

An investigation determined that Reed and a woman were allegedly involved in an argument near the McDonald’s at a bus stop, HPD said.

The other woman related to the alleged argument reportedly went into the McDonald’s and Reed followed. The two were separated and Reed left, returning shortly where she was met by the manager and a male employee, HPD reports.

During the disturbance, Reed allegedly “reached out and touched the male employee,” who then reportedly shot her with a concealed handgun. The male employee then reportedly fled the scene.

“A School Resource Deputy at Edneyville Elementary School was aware of the incident at McDonald’s and recognized that the suspect had a child who attended the school,” HPD stated. When the suspect arrived at the school, he was quickly apprehended by the Deputy in the school’s parking lot.

The man, identified by the HPD as Sam Antwan Ivey, 35, of Hendersonville, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Henderson County Detention Facility.