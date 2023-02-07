CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City women were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect on Monday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to Niswonger Children’s Emergency Room on Monday in reference to alleged child abuse that occurred at an apartment in the Johnson City limits of Carter County.

In the release, investigators said Christina Niles abused her eight-month-old child allegedly causing “serious bodily injury.”

Police say Cheryl Hawkes, the eight-months-old’s grandmother, failed to protect the child from the alleged abuse by Niles. She was also charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Niles and Hawkes were arrested and transported to the Carter County Detention Center and are being held on a $50,000 bond. Both are set to appear in Carter County General Sessions Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.