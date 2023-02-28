JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a resident, police report.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Thursday evening.

An investigation revealed that Helaina Campbell-Ketron, of Johnson City, allegedly climbed on a second flood balcony, kicked in a locked door, assaulted the resident inside and fled the scene, the JCPD stated.

The alleged assault reportedly stemmed from an argument over a man and the victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers arrested Ketron at her home later that evening and charged her with Aggravated Burglary and Simple Assault, according to the release.

Ketron is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. She is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.