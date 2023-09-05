ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman faces four charges, including aggravated assault and abuse of an elderly adult, after allegedly assaulting an 84-year-old man with a hammer at his Watauga home Saturday.

A Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) news release states that the alleged victim called 911 and said he’d been assaulted and was bleeding.

When officers arrived they reportedly saw the man’s face and arms covered in blood and he told them Rebecca Ray “had assaulted him with a hammer and may still be around the residence.”

Deputies found Ray, 51, inside a pickup truck at the home, where she was slumped over the steering wheel. They reportedly woke her and she tried to jerk away from them. Deputies found a claw hammer matching the description of the weapon given by the victim, the release stated.

Deputies took the woman to the Carter County Jail and EMS took the man to a local hospital. His daughter then arrived and showed police several damaged items that she said were antiques valued at about $5,000.

Ray, who also allegedly spat on a deputy while they were taking booking photos, is also charged with vandalism and assault on a first responder. She is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.