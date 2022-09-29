JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning following several vehicle break-ins.

Johnson City officials said the break-ins are occurring “in various parts of the city” and encourage people not to leave valuables in their vehicles and to keep vehicles locked.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the person pictured below is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6152 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.



Photos: Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted via Facebook

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).