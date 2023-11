JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a reported bank robbery Monday.

According to a Johnson City spokesperson, the robbery occurred at the Truist Bank on West Market Street in Johnson City.

As of 12:30 p.m., police were still on the scene, and the interior of the bank was closed.

No further details have been released. News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and inquiries out to the JCPD.