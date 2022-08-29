JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation.

The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street.

According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred between an employee and someone standing in line to enter. Witnesses told police that a man pulled out a handgun and began striking the victim with it before firing one round.

Police say the victim, identified as the employee, received a minor injury but were not sure if it was caused by being struck by a bullet or being hit by the gun.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 423-434-6166. Anonymous tips may be submitted online, by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158, or texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).