JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 will stream a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) media briefing at 10 a.m. regarding the recent Roadrunner homicide that left a 23-year-old dead.

On Friday, June 2, Tava Woodard was killed during a robbery at the North Broadway Street Roadrunner Market. Woodard reportedly complied with the demands of the suspects but was killed during the interaction, the JCPD stated.

The stream can be watched here, on WJHL.com.