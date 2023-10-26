JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a fugitive from Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, according to a release from the department.

The JCPD reports Corey Luchie, 19, was arrested by officers for being a fugitive from justice.

Investigators with the JCPD were informed by authorities in Detroit that Luchie was a suspect in an alleged assault in Detroit in June. Investigators had reason to believe Luchie was in Johnson City.

A warrant for Luchie’s arrest charging him with assault with intent to commit murder had been issued with full extradition, the release states.

The JCPD reportedly conducted surveillance and found a rental vehicle Luchie was using, which led investigators to a Johnson City hotel where Luchie was staying. Investigators continued to survey Luchie and eventually arrested him in a business parking lot.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center. As of Thursday, the JCPD stated Luchie was being held without bond.