JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a woman on July 22, charging her with one count of felony child abuse.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that Heaven Deloach, of Johnson City, faces the charge that stems from a joint investigation by the JCPD and Department of Children’s Services.

The investigation followed allegations of child abuse and neglect; details surrounding the circumstances were not released.

Deloach was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond and will appear in Washington County Criminal Court at a later, unspecified date. No further details have been released at this time.