JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City men were arrested on Thursday after police say they tried to burglarize an occupied home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Tyan Rogers and Zachary Stratton were arrested after a residential burglary investigation.

JCPD reports that Rogers and Stratton were involved in a traffic stop when officers found Rogers in possession of a ‘substantial’ amount of marijuana. The two allegedly attempted to burglarize a home prior to the traffic stop, police say.

Rogers was previously named a suspect in a Wednesday robbery, the release stated.

Rogers and Stratton were both charged with Aggravated Burglary. Rogers was also charged with Robbery and Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell, according to the JCPD.

Both are being held at the Washington County Detention Center and are set to appear in court on Friday. Rogers is held on a $25,000 bond and Stratton on a $5,000 bond.