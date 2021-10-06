Johnson City man receives sentencing for vehicular homicide while fleeing police

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has received a 15-year sentence after a February 2020 police pursuit killed a man in Carter County.

Charles Richardson, 53, received 15 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide, Carter County court documents said.

He was also sentenced six years for aggravated vehicular assault along with two years for felony reckless endangerment.

Other charges include felony evading arrest, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license.

All charges will be served concurrently with the vehicular homicide sentencing.

In February 2020, Elizabethton Police had tried to conduct a traffic stop before Richardson fled in a Lincoln Towncar.

As he was speeding down 19-E in the wrong lane, Richardson’s car hit a northbound BMW head-on, killing Thomas Taylor, 31, of Chattanooga, according to the initial report.