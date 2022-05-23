CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who faces multiple child sex crime charges pleaded not guilty to all of them on Monday morning.

Benjamin Alexander Scott, 33, pleaded not guilty to the following charges: two counts of rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities arrested Scott when Carter County school employees notified them a student had reported a rape. Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews, gathered search warrants and presented their evidence to a grand jury, which returned an indictment for Scott’s arrest.

Scott will reappear in Carter County Criminal Court on July 11.