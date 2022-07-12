JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man will spend three years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges on Tuesday.

Arthur Eugene Sanders, 44, pleaded guilty to possessing meth with the intent to sell and having a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, a news release from the District Attorney General’s office details.

Sanders’ guilty plea landed him a three-year prison sentence for the firearm charge; following that term, he will remain on probation for six years for the meth conviction. The release stated that there is no opportunity for parole for the firearm charge, so Sanders must serve that full sentence.

The sentencing stemmed from a September 2020 incident when Johnson City officers noticed a running vehicle at a car wash on West Market Street early in the morning. Police searched Sanders’ car and reportedly found 27 grams of meth and a handgun under a cupholder between the two front seats.