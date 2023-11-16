Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty on 70 counts of violation of order of protection and other charges.

On Nov. 15, Logan McDavid was sentenced after being found guilty to the order of protection charges and stalking, harassment and aggravated assault charges, court clerks told News Channel 11 Thursday.

In December 2021, McDavid faced multiple charges after a road rage incident on Boones Creek Road in Johnson City, where police reported he charged his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle.

According to authorities, McDavid nearly caused several collisions while chasing the victim.

McDavid was found guilty in the Washington County, Tennessee Criminal Court.