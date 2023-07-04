JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly held a firearm to a victim’s throat, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release from the JCPD said Jeremy Beckham was arrested after officers responded to the 500 block of Robinson Drive regarding an assault.

Investigation revealed that Beckham had “brandished a weapon during the argument and placed the firearm against the victim’s throat,” the release states.

Beckham reportedly left the property before eventually returning to speak with police, according to the release. Officers arrested him and he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond, the release said.