JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-agency investigation has led authorities to charge a Johnson City man with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, a federal search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of Meadowview Avenue in Johnson City.

With assistance from Johnson City police, Washington and Sullivan County investigators served the warrant and arrested Shawn M. Zona, 29 of Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Zona admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography on the internet.

Zona was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton.

Homeland Security Investigations was involved in the investigation.