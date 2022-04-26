JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) on Monday arrested a man on multiple charges following a police pursuit.

Viewer-submitted picture of the April 25 incident.

According to a news release, officers attempted to pull over a white Honda Pilot near South Roan Street and Terrace Court at 12:04 a.m. because a headlight was out. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robbie Bowman, of Johnson City, then fled from police “at a high rate of speed.”

Officers called off the pursuit, the release stated, and the Honda Pilot crashed into a nearby house while attempting to travel around a curve.

The JCPD charged Bowman with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a light law violation. Police transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.