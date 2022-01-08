Johnson City man charged with violation of protection order, bond revoked for domestic assault charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County authorities confirmed that a Johnson City man is behind bars for the next two months in connection to previous domestic assault charges.

According to Washington County Detention Center staff, Logan R. McDavid has been placed back into custody within the jail after a court appearance Friday.

McDavid is also charged with violating an order of protection or restraining order on Jan. 3, according to Washington County General Sessions court records.

McDavid is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, False Imprisonment, Trespassing and Monday’s protection order violation.

As of Jan. 8, court records show McDavid has not entered a plea for assault charges filed against him in July of 2021.

On Friday, he was granted his fourth continuance by Judge Stacy Street.

McDavid is currently held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond while he awaits his next court appearance on March 25, at 9 a.m. in Washington County Criminal Court.