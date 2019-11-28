Johnson City man charged with violating sex offender registry

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a Johnson City man violated the sex offender registry.

William Blevins, 34, was booked on Monday on three counts of violating the registry. He appeared in county court on Tuesday.

Court documents say Blevins was appointed a public defender and his trial will continue Dec. 3.

According to the National Sex Offender registry, Blevins is classified as “violent against children” and is registered on a rape offense from 2016.

Blevins remains jailed on a $15,000 bond.