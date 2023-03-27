JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Sunday and charged with statutory rape, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

The release said Nathan Acosta was taken into custody following what the JCPD called a “lengthy investigation” that began on Saturday, when deputies responded to a residence in north Johnson City in an attempt to locate a runaway juvenile from Wise County, Virginia.

The investigation revealed evidence that Acosta and the juvenile had sexual contact, according to the release.

Acosta was charged with statutory rape, the release said.