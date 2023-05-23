JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was charged with statutory rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile, police say.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a 17-year-old female reported to police that she and Joseph Hall, of Johnson City, shared a residence. On April 8, the victim reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by Hall.

JCPD Investigators reportedly spoke with Hall who confessed to having a “consensual sexual relationship with the victim,” the release said.

On Monday, Hall was arrested and charged with one count of rape and one count of statutory rape.

Hall was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $60,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.