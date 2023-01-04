JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation Tuesday night, police say.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 1900 Block of Lone Oak Road at 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Elijah Berry, 32, deceased.

Through an investigation by officers, it was revealed that Ronald Bernier, of Johnson City, and Berry were involved in an altercation that resulted in Bernier allegedly shooting Berry, the release states.

Bernier was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m.