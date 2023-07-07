JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a residence on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a medical call at a Wilson Avenue address where a woman was found unresponsive.

Officers and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but were unsuccessful, the JCPD stated.

An investigation determined that Tissha Banks and Archie Riddle were involved in an alleged physical altercation, resulting in Banks’ death, said the report.

JCPD reported Riddle was arrested at the scene and is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. His arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on Friday.