WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect on Sunday.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported that investigators were called to Niswonger Children’s Hospital regarding a 14-month-old child.

Trevor Oneil Rogers was arrested at his West Walnut Street apartment after the officer obtained a search warrant, according to the release.

Rogers was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he’s being held on a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 13 at 1:30 p.m.