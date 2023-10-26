JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police have charged a man with child abuse and neglect.

Gabriel Bryant Powell, 24, of Johnson City, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Police said an investigation was launched after residents found an unknown 1-year-old girl in front of their residence. The child was eventually reunited with her family.

Investigators determined that her father, Powell, had lost track of his daughter for more than an hour while she was walking in the road of a large mobile home community, according to the police department.

Powell was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday.