JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Johnson City convenience store Friday morning, police said.

Johnson City police officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at Roadrunner Market at 2900 N. Roan Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police said Randall Greer, 63 of Johnson City, threatened to use a bottled beverage as a weapon and demanded cash from the register.

Police found Greer on-site and arrested him. He was charged with attempted robbery and booked into the Washington County Detention Center.