JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police said he attacked a woman in downtown Johnson City in an attempted robbery and struck two vehicles with a metal pole.

The Johnson City Police Department charged Thomas A. Cousineau, of Johnson City, with attempted robbery and six counts of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to 300 E. Main Street just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a man striking multiple vehicles with a metal pole.

“Officers discovered suspect Thomas Cousineau, who fit the description of the assailant, at a parking lot adjacent to Tipton St. and Spring St,” the department said in a release. “Further investigation revealed that Cousineau struck two vehicles with a metal pole, causing the occupants to be in fear for their safety.”

Police said Cousinea also assaulted a female in front of 207 E. Main Street. The victim told officers that Cousineau said he wanted her keys and punched the side of her face.

“Due to witness intervention, Cousineau then fled toward Tipton St. and Spring St. where he was detained by officers,” the police department said.

Cousineau is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.