JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting over the weekend.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded on Saturday to a home on Welbourne Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said that Zachary Lee Gilliam, 35, identified himself as the shooter.

Investigators determined that Gilliam and a friend were trying to get the victim and his girlfriend, both of whom had been staying at Gilliam’s house, to leave the property after numerous confrontations, according to an affidavit filed in Washington County court.

The affidavit states that the victim and Gilliam’s friend got into a fight, which led to Gilliam shooting the victim.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and a laceration to his chin.

Gilliam told police that he shot the gun in fear that the victim would harm his friend, according to the affidavit. He also reportedly said that he had previously contacted police about the victim and his girlfriend leaving his home but was told he would have to have them legally evicted.

Gilliam was charged with attempted second-degree murder.