JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested in connection to a Johnson City shooting in July, according to police.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) announced that Nicholas Campbell, of Johnson City, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with the following:

4 counts of attempted second-degree murder

Vandalism over $1,000

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Campbell’s charges stem from a July 31 shooting in the 600 block of East Pine Street. According to the JCPD, Campbell fired a handgun at a moving vehicle that night. One of the four people in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

The JCPD reports Bianka Campbell, also of Johnson City, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the shooting.

Bianka Campbell was allegedly found to have helped Nicholas Campbell avoid arrest after the shooting.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

As of Thursday, Nicholas Campbell is being held on a $115,000 bond, and Bianka Campbell is being held on a $2,500 bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.