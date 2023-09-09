JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man faces several charges including attempted second degree murder after an alleged shooting on West Market Street Friday night.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said officers arrested Jeffery Crowder of Johnson City following the shooting in the area of West Market Street and Green Pond Road.

The release said Crowder followed a female victim, then allegedly used his vehicle to box in the woman’s car and prevent her from entering West Market Street.

The woman then put her car in reverse and Crowder exited his vehicle holding a gun, according to the release.

Crowder allegedly pointed the gun at the victim’s head as he approached the vehicle, the release said. Police said Crowder then approached the driver-side door and fired a round into the woman’s vehicle as she fled the scene.

Crowder was taken into custody and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond, the release states.

He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Crowder is set for an arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court, according to the release.